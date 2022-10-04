Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics

Stockholm [Sweden], October 4 (ANI): The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states that cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information.

"BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger," the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize said in a tweet.

"The 2022 #NobelPrize laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," it added.



Intense research and development are underway to utilise the special properties of individual particle systems to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication.

Last year, Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the Nobel Prize for Physics, "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won it "for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming".

Giorgio Parisi was awarded the Nobel "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales." (ANI)

