Alexandre Ziegler named Sr Executive VP of French aerospace company Safran

Paris [France], Aug 30 (ANI): Former French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler has been named Senior Executive Vice President of International and Public Affairs of French Aerospace company Safran, the company announced on Thursday.

Ziegler, who will replace Stephane Abrial, has also been made a member of Safran's Executive Committee.

Safran's International and Public Affairs department is in charge of company's Group programs, as well as its relations with other aerospace companies such as Boeing, Airbus and COMAC, according to a release by the company.

Ziegler served his last day as the French Ambassador to India yesterday. In a twitter post, the diplomat expressed his gratitude towards those who worked with him to enhance Indo-French ties.

"Last day as Ambassador here. Deep gratitude to all who worked with me for 3+ yrs. Indo-French ties, daily enriched by our peoples, are vital. 100 work trips in 22 states/UTs, I fell in love with India's rich diversity. Perhaps an Indian in a past life, I'll be one in my next!" wrote Ziegler.



The French Ambassador had indicated the end of his tenure during the Bastille Day celebrations here on July 12. During his tenure, New Delhi and Paris worked on vast areas of concerns, including getting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar blacklisted at the UN Security Council (UNSC). (ANI)

