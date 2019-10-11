Altaf Hussain charged with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to a 2016 speech where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

The 66-year-old Hussain was taken into custody and later produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court, reported Dawn.

During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty. Judge Emma Arbuthnot granted him conditional bail.

The MQM founder is barred from addressing crowds for fear of instigating them and is bound to stay at the designated address under curfew conditions from morning to evening. Hussain cannot leave the UK without police permission either.

The next hearing of the case will be held at the Central Criminal Court on November 1.

Since the 1990s, Hussain has been living in the UK in a self-imposed exile following a crackdown on his party in Pakistan. He later gained British citizenship.

Hussain regularly makes television addresses or telephone speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticises the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged military oppression of Muhajirs.

He has been accused by his opponents of encouraging his party workers to indulge in violence.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly sought the MQM chief's return to Pakistan to face trial in a number of murder and violence cases lodged against him. (ANI)

