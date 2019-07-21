Representative Image
Amid escalating tensions, British Airways suspends flight to Cairo

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:52 IST

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, British Airways on Saturday suspends flights to Cairo for seven days "as a precaution to allow for further assessment".
"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so," the airline said in a statement.
Reportedly, Germany's Lufthansa also suspended the flights, reported Russia Times.
This comes a day after Iran seized a British flag oil tanker and stopped another in Strait of the Hormuz.
Iranian media reported that the British vessel was captured after an accident with a fishing boat, while the IRGC said that the vessel was held for "violating international regulations."
While the Liberian-flagged ship was let off by Iran, Stena Impero has been taken to Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. Even though the ship was registered in the UK, there were no Britons on board. The 23-men crew was made up of people with Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationalities.
Iran on Saturday said that Steno Impero vessel was violating maritime rules and regulations by using an exit lane to enter the Strait of Hormuz.
The United Kingdom on Saturday called the Iran actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal." (ANI)

