Amid soaring COVID-19 cases, Merkel announces 'lockdown light' from November 2

Berlin [Germany], October 29 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (local time) announced to begin a 'lockdown light' from November 2 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The measures are intended to limit contact as much as possible and stem the rapid spread of the virus, reported Euro News.

"We must act, and now, to avoid an acute national health emergency. If infections continue at this rate, we will be at the limits of the capacities of our health system," said the chancellor at a press conference, adding that schools and nurseries would remain open.

The new lockdown norms were announced due to a surge in the virus infection rate that went over a threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. The German government along with the country's 16 state premiers has decided to close restaurants and pubs throughout November, along with cinemas, trade fairs, theatres, and fitness centres.



The move is going to affect the sports too as all professional sports competitions in Germany, including top-level football, will be held behind closed doors from Monday and amateur sports activities will not be allowed, reported Euro News.

"No more than ten people should convene at one time and contact is set to be limited to two households," said Merkel.

The recent measures have created anger amongst Germany's hospitality industry, already overburdened due to the coronavirus pandemic staged a protest at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to demand financial support from the government.

Meanwhile, the government has announced Euro 10 billion in additional emergency aid to help those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

Germany's new daily infections hit its highest total yet on Wednesday at over 14,000, with just 25 per cent of the country's intensive care beds available reported Euro News. (ANI)

