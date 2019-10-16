Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo)

Amid Turkish offensive in Syria, Erdogan dials Putin, accepts invite to visit Russia

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:22 IST

Moscow [Russia], Oct 16 (ANI): In a significant development amid Ankara's ongoing military incursions in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and accepted the latter's invite to visit Russia.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria while agreeing to avoid clashes between Turkish and Syrian Armed Forces.
"The presidents of Russia and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the process of political settlement in Syria and expressed their intention to facilitate the convening of the Syrian Constitutional Committee under the auspices of the United Nations at the end of October in Geneva," the Kremlin Press Service said in a statement, according to Sputnik.
"The Russian president drew attention to the aggravation of the humanitarian situation in areas along the Syrian-Turkish border. The head of the Russian state also considers it unacceptable that members of terrorist organisations, including Daesh (ISIS), which are now guarded by Kurdish militia, take advantage of the current situation," the statement added.
The telephonic conversation, which was initiated by the Turkish side, holds significance coming in the wake of international condemnation of Ankara's military incursions into Syria with several countries suspending arms export to Turkey over the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:33 IST

Imran Khan meets Saudi crown prince, discusses 'latest'...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his day-long tour to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:45 IST

US Vice President Mike Pence to meet Erdogan in Ankara on October 17

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on October 17, the White House announced on Tuesday (local time) amidst Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:08 IST

Syria: Russian troops patrolling areas vacated by Americans

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday (local time) said its military units were patrolling the territory in northern Syria which was vacated by Americans.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:22 IST

Pompeo calls Iraqi President to discuss 'shared concerns' over...

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Amidst ongoing Turkish offensive in Syria, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) called Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:17 IST

Pakistan: One killed, five injured in IED explosion in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): One policeman was killed while five others were injured in an IED explosion in Quetta on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:36 IST

Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia in a bid to ensure regional peace

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on late Tuesday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit as part of his efforts to defuse tensions between Riyadh and Tehran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:29 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla call for collective global action to face...

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged the developed countries to take a demonstrable lead in combating climate change and called for collective global action to face the challenge of climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:58 IST

Fishermen urged to remove gear from non-UK waters ahead of Brexit

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Britain have urged its fishermen to remove their gears deployed in non-UK waters ahead of Brexit-- the scheduled withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:14 IST

Balochistan University students hold protests over harassment of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): Various students organisations here on Tuesday staged demonstration inside the premises of Balochistan University in protest against harassment and blackmail of students allegedly by varsity officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:02 IST

Indonesia grounds 3 Boeing 737 planes over cracks finding

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct. 15 (ANI): The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has grounded three Boeing 737 NG (Next Generation) planes operated by two airlines following the findings of cracks in the aircraft, an official said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:45 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive for dinner at Pak's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached the National Monument in Islamabad for a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan in a specially painted motorised rickshaw. Yes, you read it right! The royal couple in a

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:29 IST

Court rejects plea seeking Zardari's transfer to hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 15 (ANI): An accountability court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking the transfer of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari from jail to a hospital.

Read More
iocl