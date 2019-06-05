Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on June 5
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on June 5

Amidst China-US trade war, Xi in Moscow bats for new strategic partnership era

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:52 IST

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): As trade war hits Beijing's diplomatic relations with the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday on a state visit to Russia, as the two countries are expected to bring their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era.
Xi met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and promote practical cooperation over major international and regional issues of common concerns, Xinhua news agency reported.
The two heads of state also discussed about the future development of bilateral relationship so as to push forward the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era of greater development at a higher level, Xi was quoted as saying.
Xi's visit to Russia, the eighth since 2013 when he was elected Chinese president, comes as the two countries are embracing the historic moment of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
In an interview with Russia's state TASS news agency, Xi was quoted as saying, "I have had closer interactions with President Putin than with any other foreign colleagues. He is my best and bosom friend. I cherish dearly our deep friendship."
But much of the focus of Xi's latest visit is on their growing economic relationship. Xi will attend the 23rd St Petersburg International Economic Forum (June 6-8), whose theme this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda,"
Xi is expected to deliver a speech on "China's important proposals in the field of sustainable development", which includes advocating multilateralism and improving global governance, Al Jazeera reported.
Both Russia and China are reportedly facing economic challenges.
On Tuesday, the World Bank lowered its growth forecast for Russia for 2019 to 1.2 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent. The US has led international sanctions against Russia over its military actions in Ukraine. But falling oil production and slowing bank lending are having the biggest impact on its economy, according to the World Bank.
In a similar manner, Beijing and Washington are at loggerheads ever since talks between the world's two largest economies to end trade tensions failed earlier this month.
The US increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over USD 200 billion even as the two sides were in the midst of negotiations.
In retaliation, China increased duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1. Chinese students and academics were also asked to assess the risks involved given the tightened visa rules.
On Tuesday, the country, in an unusual move, issued a travel warning for its citizens visiting the United States. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

US agrees to expand defence trade cooperation with India

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 5 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday agreed to increase the defence trade relationship with India and batted for a broader security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:46 IST

Nepal: Indian Mission marks World Environment Day by planting saplings

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Nepal on Wednesday marked the World Environment Day by planting saplings within its premises.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:00 IST

Cut in annual defence budget won't impact our response to any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 5 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday said that the voluntary decision to cut the annual increase in defence spending will not impact Pakistan's response to any potential threat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:35 IST

Trump commemorates 'unprecedented' D-Day events with Queen, world leaders

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump, who is currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, commemorated an "unprecedented" set of events on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day in Portsmouth on Wednesday in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Theresa M

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:28 IST

Putin greets BRICS and SCO countries' youth to Stavropol Spring festival

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the third BRICS and SCO Student Spring International Festival in Stavropol, which marks the beginning of Russia's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 16:37 IST

Protest held in PoK on World Environment Day to save rivers

Muzaffarabad [PoK], June 5 (ANI): People here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday held a protest against Pakistan government's decision to divert the water of river Jhelum and build hydro-power projects on the river Neelum.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 15:35 IST

NZ: Bomb threat triggers police operation at Whenuapai airbase

Auckland [New Zealand], Jun 5 (ANI): A police emergency operation is underway after a threat was made about explosives at the Whenuapai airbase here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:27 IST

Muslims across Nepal mark Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): Celebrations marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr are underway in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 13:01 IST

Cross-border terrorism poses major threat in South Asia: Experts

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): Experts at a seminar titled 'Cross-Border Terrorism: Challenges in South Asia and its Neighbourhood', hosted by The Democracy Forum at the University of London's Senate House, opined that South Asia and its neighbours are facing growing threats from cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:36 IST

India, Japan to take Modi-Abe vision forward: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to be in regular contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:43 IST

Sudan: Death toll rises to 60 after crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and over 300 others were wounded after security forces launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters earlier this week, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:21 IST

Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): A day after attending a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, the Trumps on Tuesday reciprocated the hospitality by hosting a return banquet for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Read More
iocl