Angela Merkel demands immediate end to Turkish offensive in Syria

Berlin [Germany], Oct 13 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (local time) called for an immediate end of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A German government spokesperson, in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency, said that the phone call was made at the request of Erdogan.

Merkel told Erdogan that regardless of Turkey's legitimate security interests, the offensive threatens to displace a large part of the local population, destabilise the region, and may also lead to the resurgence of the ISIS (Islamic State).

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and the Turkish gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, the statement said.

Turkey launched the military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' on Wednesday. The move has invited condemnation from the international community. (ANI)

