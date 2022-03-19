Another Russian General killed in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 19 (ANI): According to Ukraine's armed forces, Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, who commanded the 8th guards combined arms army, was killed in southern Ukraine amid ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local media reported on Saturday.

This comes after Ukraine's armed forces in early March killed Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, reported The Kyiv Independent quoting Ukraine's Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defence Ministry.

Moreover, as Russia has threatened to attack supply chains of S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine after Slovakia announced that it is willing to support Kyiv with the defence system, NATO will send air defence systems to Slovakia.

Germany and the Netherlands will deliver MIM-104 Patriot PAC-3 air defence systems to Slovakia, reported The Kyiv Independent.



Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's defence ministry said that the country is willing to send S-300 long-range air defence systems to Ukraine provided that Western allies give them a "proper replacement" to avoid creating a security gap.

According to Ukraine's armed forces, approximately 14,400 Russian troops have been killed with 466 Russian tanks being destroyed since Russia began its war on Ukraine.

According to the data shared by Ukraine's media outlet citing armed forces, 1,470 armoured vehicles of different types, 95 aircraft, 115 helicopters, 213 artillery pieces, and 72 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 fuel tanks, 914 vehicles, 17 UAVs, and 44 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

