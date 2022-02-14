Answer concerning NATO misunderstood, says Ukrainian envoy to UK

London [UK], February 14 (ANI): Ukrainian envoy to the UK Vadym Prystaiko has said that his words concerning the possibility of turning down the country's membership in NATO were misunderstood.

Earlier today, Prystaiko had said that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO to avoid war. Issuing a clarification on Prystaiko's remarks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that these words were taken out of context.

Prystaiko said that he was glad to have a chance to clarify his position concerning the question which had created misunderstanding, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

The Ukrainian ambassador said he told a UK broadcaster that Ukraine is not a NATO member country right now and is ready for many concessions to avoid the war.

On Sunday, Ukraine's foreign minister called on Russia to hold a meeting within the next 48 hours to discuss Moscow's military buildup along its borders.



Taking to Twitter, Dmytro Kuleba said Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document.

"Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," he said.

In another tweet, Kuleba added, "If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all."

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday. Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion.

Moscow has denied these accusations, stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. (ANI)

