Anti-China protests held in Vienna on Tibetan 63rd Uprising Day

Vienna [Austria], March 11 (ANI): A demonstration was organised by the Tibetan Diaspora in Vienna in front of the Chinese embassy on the Tibetan 63rd Uprising Day on Thursday.

They were carrying Tibetan flags and posters criticizing the Chinese Communist Party and talking about the atrocities China did on Tibetans Uyghur Muslims and on Hong Kong.

They started a March from the Chinese embassy to the Stephansplatz where they continued their protest.



They also raise the issue of a Tibetan student named Choedon detained by Chinese authorities for teaching the Tibetan language to children.



Diaspora also mourns for musician Tsewang Norbu who did self-immolation in Tibet and blamed the Chinese communist party for it.



They also demand the human rights organisation and UN to safeguard the rights of the Tibetans and look into the human rights situation in Tibet and say that Tibet is and will never be part of China.

The programme ends with the play where they enacted a role play where CCP is doing Atrocities to Tibetan and other religious minorities.

March 10 marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world.

It was on this day in 1959 when the Tibetans revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). (ANI)

