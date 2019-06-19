Anti-Pak protests held in London against police brutality in Muzaffarabad

London [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday demanding justice against the police brutality in Muzaffarabad.

The protestors shouted slogans against Islamabad and Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan, and President Masood Khan.

On June 16, the police arrested at least 60 protesters and manhandled activists who were protesting in Muzaffarabad city in PoK.

A large number of protesters blocked the highway demanding Islamabad to stop building hydropower projects on Neelum and Jhelum rivers as it will result in diverting the water and affecting normal life for residents.

The residents in Muzaffarabad have been on a sit-in for over two months but the authorities and government have failed to listen to their demands.

Later, shops and businesses have been shut down in protest against police action on protesters.

In a memorandum submitted to the Pakistan High Commission, the protesters condemned the gross negligence and total failure of the government of Azad Kashmir.

The protestors further called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure the immediate halting of the diversion of the waters of river Jhelum through a tunnel into the Kohala Hydro Power Project. (ANI)

