Rajnath Singh speaking to ANI in France on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Rajnath Singh speaking to ANI in France on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Anyone trying to destabilise India will face retaliation: Rajnath Singh

Sahil Pandey | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:29 IST

By Sahil Pandey
Merignac/Paris [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India will have to retaliate if someone tries to "destabilise" the country.
While talking about the induction of Rafale fighter jet and its significance, Singh told ANI, "I want to specify that we are doing it for Army, Navy and Air Force. The motive behind enhancing the capability is self-defence and not for attacking anyone. But if someone tries to destabilise India then we will have to retaliate."
The Defence Minister called his tryst with Rafale as good, adding that Rafale's induction will enhance the strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
"I had a good experience of flying Rafale aircraft as I flew at supersonic speed. I can say that with the induction of Rafale, our Air Force's strength will enhance as Rafale can cover air to air, air to surface," Singh added.
Earlier in the day, Rajnath held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and termed it as 'fruitful.'
"Meeting with the French President was fruitful. Earlier Modiji also met Macron and he (President macron) was telling me about this. I also conveyed the regard to him from Modiji. President told me that strategic relation is old with India and will consistently get better," the defence minister said.
The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally handed over to India on Tuesday. Singh received the jet at the handing-over ceremony in Bordeaux, France in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.
The RB in the tail number denoted the initials of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Bhadauria who played a key role in the signing of the biggest ever defence deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore for 36 fighter planes.
The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.
Rajnath performed Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux today.
The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft procurement was signed between the Government of India and Government of France on September 23, 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:26 IST

Pak Army chief calls on Chinese military leadership in Beijing

Beijing [China], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the top military commanders of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) here on Tuesday and discussed regional security environment, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan military's Inter-Services Public Re

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale in France, performs 'Shastra...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 in the French port city of Bordeaux and performed 'Shastra Puja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent chief Asim Umar killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistani national and chief of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIC), Asim Umar, was killed in a joint operation by the US and Afghan forces in the Helmand province, country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:12 IST

India increasing combat capability for 'self-defence', says...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Shortly after taking a sortie in Rafale, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the jet has increased combat capability of Indian Air Force (IAF) and the country is doing this for "self-defence".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:34 IST

In Mongolia, Pradhan travels 20 km on rail network to Oil...

Sainshand [Mongolia], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Mongolia, travelled 20 km on the rail network to the Oil Refinery Project which is to be built under a GOI Line of Credit of US $ 1.236 billion near Sainshand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:30 IST

Rajnath Singh takes a sortie on Rafale fighter jet

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flew a sortie on the newly inducted French-built Rafale fighter, which was formally handed over to India here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:11 IST

Donald Trump reiterates threat to 'decimate' Turkey's economy

Washington DC [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his warning to Turkey stating that the US will destroy Turkish economy if Ankara's planned military incursion into northeast Syria went too far with any "unforced or unnecessary fighting."

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:40 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Shastra Puja after...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of the 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:23 IST

'Will not be moved' by Trump's threats to destroy economy, says...

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 8 (ANI): In a response to US President Donald Trump's threat to decimate Turkish economy, Vice President Fuat Oktay on Tuesday said that Ankara will not yield to threats over its plans to stage a military operation in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:38 IST

1st Rafale handed over by France, Rajnath says induction to...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): The induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force will give a boost to India's air dominance exponentially, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday at the handing-over ceremony of the Rafale jet, and added that the occasion signifies the depth of the

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:38 IST

Malaysian PM defends J-K remarks at UN, says told PM Modi the same thing

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 8 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad on Tuesday defended his comments on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month, which were critical of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:15 IST

First Rafale jet handed over to Rajnath Singh

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally delivered to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl