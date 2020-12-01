Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Argentine Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,424,533.

The ministry said 257 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 38,730, and meanwhile, a total of 1,257,227 people have recovered from the disease so far in the country.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 618,726 cases, is the most affected district.



New daily cases of the novel coronavirus continue to steadily decline in Argentina, but the pandemic still presents a threat to public health, the health ministry warned on Monday.

"The pandemic is not over, and we are still working to be able to continue opening up, to continue the recovery of different activities," the ministry's Secretary of Health Access Carla Vizzotti said at a press conference.

"It is very important to remember that it is time to continue taking care of ourselves, to continue complying with the recommendations, to be able to sustain this decrease in the number of cases," said Vizzotti. (ANI/Xinhua)

