Armed man who took hostages at French bank surrenders to police

Paris [France], Aug 7 (ANI): A gun-totting man who held several hostages, at a bank in France on Thursday surrendered to police after releasing his captives, local media reported.

According to local media, the armed assailant is believed to have a history of mental health problems.

France's national police 'Police Nationale' said on Twitter that the hostage intervention by them had ended without any injuries and the armed assailant was arrested. It congratulated personnel of RAID, the special intervention unit of the police force, which was involved in the operation.

According to Sputnik, which quoted Le Figaro newspaper, the armed man took five hostages at a bank in the port city of Le Havre. The incident took place at 4.45 pm local time.

The man released three hostages but was still holding another three people. The police have detained a man who took hostages, Sputnik further said quoting the French Media.

According to previous reports, the 34-years-old hostage-taker was on the police security watchlist and believed to have ties to radical Islamist organizations.

No people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

