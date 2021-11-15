Army Chief MM Naravane discusses bilateral military co-operation with Israeli Ground Forces Chief

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane has discussed aspects of bilateral military co-operation with Chief of the Ground Forces, Israel Defence Forces, Major General Tamir Yadai, said Indian Army on Monday.

"General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Major General Tamir Yadai, Chief of the Ground Forces, Israel Defence Forces #IDF and discussed aspects of bilateral military co-operation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

Naravane has also received the country's guard of honour during the first day of his visit to Israel.

"On the first day of his visit to Israel, General MM Naravane received a Guard of Honour at #Latrun, Israel. #COAS complimented the Guard for impeccable Turnout & Parade," Indian Army tweeted.

This came as the COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)