Army Chief Naravane discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Italian Defence Minister

Rome [Italy] July 8 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries.

In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that "General MM Naravane #COAS called on Italian Defence Minister Hon'ble Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening India-Italy defence cooperation.

He also interacted with Lieutenant General Pietro Serino, Chief of the Italian Army and discussed aspects of joint military cooperation.





Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Italy with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation.

He arrived in Italy from the United Kingdom on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

Last year, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)

