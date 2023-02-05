As special gesture, UK PM Rishi Sunak to briefly join NSA dialogue between Doval, Barrow

London [UK], February 4 (ANI): As a special gesture, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join the National Security Advisor (NSA) Dialogue 'for a while' between Ajit Doval and Tim Barrow in London.

The High Commission of India in London tweeted and informed about the same and said that the governments of both countries value strengthening strategic partnerships in trade, defence, Science and Technology.

"A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while NSA dialogue btwn Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk. Deeply value PM's assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to visit of Sir Tim to soon," the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in London, sources said. In September 2022, Tim Barrow was chosen to serve as the National Security Adviser of the UK.

Barrow was once the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's (FCDO) Political Director and Second Permanent Under-Secretary, according to the official website of the Government of the UK.

The ties between India and the UK are often described as a Living Bridge, a dynamic economic force of people, businesses and ideas.

India and the United Kingdom (UK) share a comprehensive strategic partnership with each other. The two nations have also concluded six rounds of negotiations for a trade deal and will begin the next round very soon.

Notably, India and UK began the negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations in January 2022. The UK-India free trade agreement is well-advanced. Although trade at the moment is worth 29.6 billion pounds, India is only the 12th largest trading partner of the UK.

Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had earlier conveyed his hope of finalising the trade agreement during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The visit of NSA Doval to London comes right after he met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington last week. (ANI)