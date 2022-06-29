At Madrid summit, NATO declares China a security threat

Madrid [Spain], June 29 (ANI): China challenges NATO and Beijing's closer ties to Moscow are against western interests, the military alliance said on Wednesday as they recognised systemic competition they face from the world's second-largest economy.

"The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values. The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up," NATO's strategic concept published at a summit in Madrid said.

"The deepening strategic partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests," the statement added.



The military alliance noted China's malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target allies and harm alliance security. They said that Beijing seeks to control key technological and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, and strategic materials and supply chains.

"It uses its economic leverage to create strategic dependencies and enhance its influence. It strives to subvert the rules-based international order, including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.

Despite noting the threat from China, the security alliance also said they remain open to constructive engagement with China, with a view to safeguarding the alliance's security interests.

"We will work together responsibly, as Allies, to address the systemic challenges posed by the PRC to Euro-Atlantic security and ensure NATO's enduring ability to guarantee the defence and security of Allies," they said. (ANI)

