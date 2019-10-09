Representative image
Attackers flee after killing 2 people in Germany's Halle: Police

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:30 IST

Halle [Germany], Oct 9 (Sputnik/ANI): An attack in the German city of Halle on Wednesday left two people dead, as per the local police.
The perpetrators of the attack fled the scene after the incident, the police added.
"According to the initial data, two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a vehicle," the police said.
According to the Bild newspaper, the attack took place in front of a synagogue and a hand grenade was thrown at a Jewish cemetery. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:12 IST

