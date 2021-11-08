Austria is tightening measures against COVID-19

Vienna [Austria], November 8 (ANI/Novinite): In Austria, a red COVID-19 morbidity code has been announced and stricter measures imposed by the fourth level of the five-point scale of action and pandemic measures will take effect on Monday.



Restaurants, service salons and events with more than 25 participants will be available only for vaccinated and sick. Unvaccinated people are denied access even after presenting a negative PCR test.

It remains possible to go to work with a negative PCR test, which is valid for 48 hours. The green certificate will be valid for nine months, which will motivate people to take a booster dose, authorities say. (ANI/Novinite)

