Austrian People's Party agrees to form coalition government with Greens

Vienna [Austria], Jan 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Green Party reached an agreement to create a coalition government, informed Sebastian Kurz, head of Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

Early parliamentary elections were held in Austria on September 29. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' final data, the OVP won with 37.5 per cent of the vote.

Following the talks with all political parties represented in the country parliament, Kurz announced on November 11 that OVP would begin negotiations on forming a coalition government with the Green Party that is in the fourth place with a record 13.9 per cent of the vote.

"We have managed to reach the [coalition] agreement," Kurz said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

On Thursday, Kurz and Werner Kogler, the head of Greens, are going to present the program of the government's work as well as the list of the ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 7. (Sputnik/ANI)