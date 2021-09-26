Austrians, Afghan diaspora demand EU countries to not recognise Taliban as legitimate govt

Vienna [Austria], September 26 (ANI): Austrians with many Afghan diaspora women gathered at 'Platz der Menschenrechte', Vienna on Saturday to demand from European countries not to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Expressing their solidarity with the women in Afghanistan, the demonstration intended to "unite women against regimes like the Taliban".

One Billion Rising Austria (OBRA), Osterreichischer Frauenring, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), and the Afghan Youth Association in Austria (AYAA) organised the event.

The event aimed to express solidarity with women in Afghanistan as they "are the most vulnerable population that have experienced some harsh rules from the Taliban" after the group took control over the country.





Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, various reports of violence against women emerged from the country.

Recently, women in Afghanistan claimed that they have been stopped by the Taliban from returning to work, despite their willingness to work and demanded the right to return to government jobs, reported TOLOnews.

The Taliban promised that its new era will be more moderate, but its leaders have refused to guarantee that women's rights will not be stripped back and many have already faced violence.

According to data by the Reform and Civil Service Commission (RCSC), around 1,20,000 women were working in civil organisations in the previous government. It is still unclear how the new government will decide on women working in the government. (ANI)

