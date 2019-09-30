Baloch activists hold protest outside 10 Downing Street in London
Baloch activists hold protest outside 10 Downing Street in London

Baloch activists hold protest in London against enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:00 IST

London [UK], Sep 30 (ANI): Activists of Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Monday held protests outside 10 Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister, to raise the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The activists said that hundreds of Baloch women and children have been abducted by the Pakistan military in Balochistan.
On May 14, Hani Gul Baloch, a student of medicine in Karachi, was abducted along with her fiance, Naseem Baloch. She was kept in military torture cells where she was tormented for three months. Upon her release, she was expelled by the Hamdard Medical University.
"Pakistan's intelligence agencies recently adopted a new policy of abducting Baloch women and children to pressurise the Baloch political activists, who are fighting against the injustices committed by the Pakistani military establishment in Balochistan," Hammal Haider Baloch, Foreign spokesperson of BNM said during the protest.
He added, "The situation is becoming worse. Now, we have information that there are more than 100 Baloch women who have been abducted by the Pakistani security forces. They are missing. We have reports that Pakistani intelligence agencies are abducting Baloch women and keeping them in secret torture cells that too in a very grim situation."
The protesters said that they wanted to inform the British Prime Minister's office regarding the worst human rights situation in Balochistan.
Hakeem Baloch, President of BNM (UK), said in his address, "We wish to make the world aware of the fact that the Pakistani Army is abducting Baloch women. Recently, they abducted women from Awaran, Dera Bugti and Bolan and various other parts of Makran. They are also abducting Baloch women from Karachi. We want to let the world know that they must take action against such inhuman acts of Pakistan."
He added, "Pakistan is losing its power in Balochistan because the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not working in Balochistan. And, now to put pressure on the Baloch political activists and their leaders, they are abducting our women. We want the world to understand the problem of Baloch people and support them."
The Baloch activists have further initiated a social media campaign with hashtag #SaveBalochWomen to raise the issue on the global platform. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:50 IST

General Rawat meets Maldivian Defence Minister, Chief of Defence...

Male [Maldives], Sept 30 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who is on a five-day visit to Maldives called on the defence minister and other senior officials of the island nation on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Maryam Nawaz seeks bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 30 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:23 IST

Brexit: Britain to pull out from EU on Oct 31, says FM Sajid Javid

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid on Monday said Britain will pull out from the European Union (EU) on October 31 and hopefully with a deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:18 IST

Pak invites Manmohan Singh for inauguration of Kartarpur corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 30 (ANI): Pakistan government on Monday extended an invitation to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor that is scheduled to be held on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:00 IST

UK's CCA Plans to repatriate 8,000 more travellers affected by...

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday said that it planned to further repatriate 8,000 stranded travellers who have been affected by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:58 IST

Yemen's Houthi rebels offer to release 350 hostages

Sanaa [Yemen], Sept 30 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday offered to release as many as 350 hostages whom they claimed to have captured during attacks over the past three days in the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy after India retaliated to ceasefire violation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia after India retaliated to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:22 IST

Pak PM visits earthquake-hit Mirpur district in PoK

Mirpur [PoK], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake affected Mirpur district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:47 IST

Attack on Saudi oil facilities carried out by Yemen's legitimate...

Tehran [Iran], Sept 30 (ANI): Iran on Monday defended the Houthis attack on Saudi's oil facilities and said that the strikes were the "defensive measures" by Yemen's legitimate government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:42 IST

China: President Xi Jinping bows to Mao Zedong ahead of National...

Beijing [China], Sept 30 (ANI): In a rare gesture, President Xi Jinping on Monday paid tribute to the founding father of People's Republic of China Mao Zedong ahead of the celebration to mark 70 years of communist rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:50 IST

Pakistan: 'Karo- Kari' killings claim over 70 lives in 6 months in Sindh

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Honour killings have claimed over 70 live in the rural parts of Sindh during the first six months of 2019, according to official figures in the local media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:58 IST

US: Sikh diaspora welcomes Indian government's decision to...

Washington [US] Sept 30 (ANI): The Sikh community in the US, led by its front line organisation Sikhs of America, Inc, has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to release Sikh prisoners lodged in jails under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for the last three dec

Read More
iocl