Baloch citizens intensify protest against enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 27 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has intensified protests across Europe to condemn forceful abductions of political activities by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

On Saturday, BNM Netherlands Zone organised a protest at Dam Square Amsterdam, against enforced disappearances and demanded the safe release of Dr Deen Mohammed Baloch, who was abducted by Pakistani forces 12 years ago.

They also demanded safe recoveries of other thousand Baloch persons, who are victims of enforced disappearances.



The protest was held on the occasion of "International Day in Support for Victims of Tortures".

To mark the occasion, a similar protest was organised at Main train Station in Bielefeld in Germany against 12 years of forcible disappearance of Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch, on the same occasion of "International Day in Support for Victims of Torture".

BNM also launched #SaveDrDeenMohdBaloch camping on social media platforms.

Enforced disappearances of political activists, students and other intellectuals are now common in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces have launched a campaign to silence the dissidents.

A massive campaign has already been ongoing in Balochistan to demand the international community's interference in the gross violations of human rights in the resource-rich province of Pakistan. (ANI)

