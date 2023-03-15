Baloch Human Rights Council calls for UN intervention in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 15 (ANI): A delegation of the Baloch Human Rights Council submitted two separate petitions addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk calling for the UN's intervention for worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

Baloch Human Rights Council called for the formation of a UN investigation mission to investigate extrajudicial killings and mass enforced disappearances of Baloch political and social activists in Pakistan.

"In the face of heinous crimes committed by the Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, UN intervention is imperative. Establishing a UN investigative mission to probe extrajudicial killings and mass disappearances of the Baloch political and social activists would be a step forward," Baloch Human Rights Council said in the petition addressed to UN Chief.

It further said, "This action will pave the way for bringing to justice the culprits of heinous crimes against humanity in Balochistan by initiating cases against them in the international court of justice in The Hague."

In the memorandum, the Baloch Human Rights Council highlighted the human rights situation in Balochistan. Baloch Human Rights Council said that these reports have noted that security forces have engaged in the harassment of the family members of victims of enforced disappearance. According to Baloch Human Rights Council, family members who work in government services or private businesses are harassed in various ways.



"We would like to draw your kind attention towards Balochistan's worsening human rights situation. Various human rights organizations and political groups highlighted the roles of various security forces, including Pakistan's military, police, secret agencies, auxiliary militias, and local collaborators (popularly known as death squads), in committing widespread and systematic atrocities," Baloch Human Rights Council said in the resolution addressed to UN Chief.

In the petition, the Baloch Human Rights Council said, "Enforced disappearances, unlawful custody, dumping of mutilated bodies and inhuman torture of the Baloch political activists are part of the strategy to crush the Baloch national aspirations."

It stressed that these actions have become a daily occurrence since 2002. According to Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), 367 persons went missing, and 79 bodies of extrajudicially killed missing persons were identified from January 2022 to December 2022. Furthermore, the recovered bodies of another 58 were unrecognizable.

Before submitting the petitions, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) organized a protest at the Broken Chair in front of the UN building in Geneva condemning the atrocities committed in Balochistan. The protesters called for UN intervention in Balochistan to save the Baloch people. The protest was held during the ongoing 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.





Representatives from various human rights organizations highlighted the worsening human rights situations in Balochistan and accused the Pakistani security forces of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch socio-political activists. Protesters held banners highlighting various aspects of human rights violations faced by the Baloch people in Pakistan. (ANI)

