Baloch National Movement accuses China of joining hands with Pakistan in "carrying out Baloch Genocide"

Berlin [Germany], September 19 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement raised concern over the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan under Pakistani occupation and also accused China of joining hands in "carrying out the Baloch Genocide."

Dr Naseem, the chairman of the Baloch National Movement addressing the second session of the BNM conference in Berlin said that among the issues the Baloch people face today under Pakistani occupation, the most compelling issue is the enforced disappearances and the kill and dump policy, including the recent fake encounters.

"In the recent sit-in protest in Shaal (Quetta) Balochistan, we saw sisters and mothers of the enforced disappeared persons with their infant children. We saw weak and ill children without shoes, their mothers holding them in one hand and holding a mic in the other hand; crying for their loved ones," he said in the statement.

He also added: "We are indirectly fighting against China, the ally of Pakistan. We are fighting against its presence in Gwader. Our success means safeguarding the interests and way of life of many other minorities who are bound to fall prey to Chinese hegemony. Apart from the exploitation of our natural resources, the Chines presence on the Strait of Hormuz in Gwader Port is bound to have negative economic and military effects on this region and the world."

"Earlier, Pakistan was alone in inflicting atrocities on us, the Baloch, the Gilgit and Baltistan, the Pashtuns and the Sindhis. but now it has got an expansionist and aggressive partner in the form of China. China has joined hands to carry on the Baloch Genocide. Their main purpose is to exploit the resources of Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan," Naseem noted further.

A one-day conference was organized by Baloch National Movement today in Germany, according to a statement. Balochistan and Oppressed Nations of Region and the rise in Enforced Disappearances and the Role of the International Community were the topics of the conference.

"China has vast experience in exploitation and genocide from Tibet to East Turkestan, from Hongkong to Taiwan, China is a country that has no respect for human rights and humanity in its own country. More than two million Uyghur Muslims suffer in their concentration camps," the chairman of BNM said in the statement.

Naseem Baloch said, "Our national movement is a liberation movement from Pakistani occupation. We believe our liberation movement is an inspiration for the oppressed people of the entire region. Not only because we are fighting against Pakistan the center of world terrorism but also we are fighting for the survival of cultural diversity, empowerment of nations and the rights of the oppressed ethnic minorities in the region."

In the first session, Sindhi intellectuals and Secretary General of the World Sindhi Congress Lakho Luhana, President of World Uyghur Congress Dolkun Isa, Kurdish political leader Mako Qocgiri and Junior Joint Secretary of Baloch National Movement Hasan Dost Baloch addressed the audience.

While in second session of the conference, the chairman of the Baloch National Movement Naseem, a renowned scholar and author Ayisha Siddiqa, Historian Naseer Dasthi and Bibi Gul, the chairperson of the Human Rights Council of Balochistan addressed the programme. In the second Session enforced disappearances in Balochistan were discussed.

Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, an author said, "We need to broaden the definition of enforced disappearance, explore its causes and objectives and identify its various forms. What is disappeared, who is disappeared? She said in the statement, "I know many of you are sitting here whose loved ones are disappeared. The state tends to silence people. No state has the right to deprive the people of their land; no state has the right to deprive people of their heritage. It is fierce."



"We should come together against any form of disappearance," she said.

He added: "Look, an elected member of his people Ali Wazir, who had got bail but could not come out and is still in jail. This is what I mean by a form of disappearance by silencing the voice of people. Disappearances in the Pakistani state context have a broader connotation. The more extensive definition of disappearance is the criminal silencing people and shutting down what they want for their lives and lands.

Ayesha Siddiqa said that the Balochs need to connect with other nations that are jointly suffering in the same territory that we now call Pakistan. Because the people of Punjab don't know what is really happing in Balochistan. There is a media blackout.

She added that Pakistan was based on the old European history formula. That formula was identity has to be deliberately concocted, even if you are Baloch and even if I am a Saraiki. From the first day, Pakistan has been struggling to form a common national identity.

"The world needs to know and the Baloch needs to reach out to the people in Pakistan and people throughout the world. We have to think about how we would transmit our message more. It should be in mainstream society to project your voice."

She said we have to understand the phenomenon that the security state would remain strong. It is not a weak state.

Historian Dr Naseer Dashti said Pakistan would become bankrupt in the next two years. As soon as Pakistan becomes bankrupt, the vandalism process will accelerate, and other countries will no longer support it financially. The collapse of Pakistan is certain. That is for sure and no one can change.

He said that in these circumstances the role of Baloch leadership and political cadre is very important. Even here we made a mistake like our elders who thought Britain would provide them weapons to fight against Pakistan. While the truth was that Pakistan was occupying Balochistan with the encouragement of Britain. If we repeat our mistakes, we would lose our freedom even in these situations in case Pakistan collapsed.

He said the British government formed the Muslim League. Pakistan is a unique country in history that no one suffered during the so-called war of independence. After World War II, the world conditions changed, and Colonies were forced to leave. The biggest colonial power here was Britain, which liberated its colonies in such a way that the conditions here had not improved.

President of the World Uyghur Congress Dolkun Isa said that we are Muslims, but we are not allowed to perform our religious rituals in China.

"Millions of children were separated from their parents to deprive them of their identity. Since 1949, millions of people have been killed by Chinese forces and women have been raped," Isa said.

Kurdish political expert Mako Qocgiri of Sevka Azad in Germany mentioned the division of the Kurdish nation between the three states and highlighted the problems faced by the Kurdish nation due to this division.

"Our aim and goal is even the democratization of the region. Today we are working with all the peoples of the region who are fighting for democracy and freedom. We see it as our responsibility to promote the struggle for democracy and freedom throughout the region. This is also the reason why today Turkey, as well as other international powers, are fighting against our movement. They see our project as a threat to their power structures," Qocgiri said. (ANI)

