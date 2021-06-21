Baloch National Movement protests against Pakistan Army in Germany's Gottingen

Gottingen [Germany], June 21 (ANI): Baloch National Movement's (BNM) Germany Zone staged a protest at Gottingen against the targeting of families of political and social activists in Balochistan by the Pakistan army and intelligence agencies.

Around 50 persons including women and children participated in the demonstration at The Nabel, Gottingen on June 19.

"BNM protest and rally in Gottingen against the murder of Noor Jan Baloch in Awaran, and rape of Baloch women in Keelkaur Balochistan by Pakistani army," BNM tweeted.

Meanwhile, another demonstration was staged by BNM in front of the British Prime Minister's House at 10 Downing Street.

"BNM protest demonstration in front of British Prime Minister House at 10 Downing Street against 12 years of forcible disappearance of BNM leader Dr. Deen Mohammad Baloch and other missing persons," BNM said in a subsequent tweet.





This protest comes as the cases of "enforced disappearances" are rising in Pakistan's Balochistan. A total of 16 people were reportedly "abducted" by the country's security forces in the month of June alone, said the Balochistan Post.

Four of them were abducted on June 12 allegedly by the security forces in Kech district of Balochistan, whereas another went missing on June 11.

According to sources, Pakistani forces arrested and took away four Baloch youngsters on June 12 to an undisclosed location, after a raid in Kech district. The abductees have been identified as Abdullah, Sohrab, Guharam, and Sattar.

Last month, in its first-ever "Joint Communication", eight different UN human rights bodies had formally inquired about the enforced disappearances of people in Pakistan from Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, putting a seal on Pakistan's indictment on the issue. (ANI)

