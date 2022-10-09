Baloch National Movement protests in Berlin against Pakistan Army over enforced disappearances

Beijing [China], October 9 (ANI): Baloch National Movement Germany has organised a protest in Germany against the enforced disappearances of Baloch people by the Pakistan Army including the recently abducted Faheem Baloch.

The protest was held on October 8 in Berlin.

Asghar Ali, the President of the BNM Germany Chapter while speaking to the participants said that in the last two decades Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies abducted thousands of Baloch political and social activists.

"We are facing atrocities at the hand of Pakistan. The families of the Baloch missing persons have been protesting for the release of their loved one but Pakistani forces even has snatched the even right of demonstration," he said.



He added that the arrest of three-year-old Mahroz Baloch by Sindh police is an indication of how Pakistan is treating Baloch.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and various student bodies in Pakistan staged a protest and demanded the immediate release of all the missing persons including Faheem Baloch.

On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) organised a protest outside the press club, Dawn reported.



The protesters held placards bearing pictures of several missing persons, the places they disappeared from and the dates of their disappearance.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) member, Parveen Naz said that Faheem was part of their rights body and had been publishing the Sada-i-Balochistan magazine.

According to several reports, innocent Baloch are killed in fake encounters and their mutilated bodies are found in remote places.

An annual report of the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, which is an organisation that documents human rights violations in the province, has said that students remain the main target of these kidnappings both in Balochistan as well as in other regions of Pakistan.

In July, Pakistani security forces forcibly abducted 45 persons including 10 students. Fifteen people were released later while the whereabouts of 35 people remain unknown.

July witnessed an increase in the cases of killings as compared to the previous months.

Human Rights Council of Balochistan documented 48 cases of killings, including five women while fourteen bodies remained unidentified. (ANI)





