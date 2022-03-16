Baloch National movement to hold protest in UK, South Korea against Pak atrocities

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM), a Pakistani political party, is going to organize a series of protests in major cities of the UK and South Korea to make the international community aware of Pakistani "atrocities" in Balochistan.

As part of the international campaign, different zones of the Baloch National Movement plans to protest internationally.

The protest will be held in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom and Busan, South Korea.

Taking to Twitter, BNM said that the protest will take place in front of the British Prime Minister Residence at 10 Downing Street, London on March 27 against the illegal occupation of Balochistan.



It further stated that this protest is also against the recent enforced disappearances of Baloch activists from Balochistan and the extradition of Hafeez Baloch from the UAE.

BNM urged all the Baloch activists and human rights activists in the UK to join the protest between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Meanwhile, BNM also said that they will hold the protest at Biff Square, Busan, on March 27.

Earlier, in October 2021, BNM organised the protest in Belfield city of Germany, in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands and Busan, South Korea.

Central spokesman for the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in a media statement said that the party's ongoing international awareness campaign focused on Baloch "genocide" and Pakistani state "atrocities" in Balochistan. (ANI)

