Baloch organisations use reverse graffiti to protest against human rights abuses in Pak

Baloch organisations use reverse graffiti to protest against human rights abuses in Pakistan.
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:40 IST

London [UK], Jun 13 (ANI): Baloch activists from the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) organised reverse-graffiti protests (also called 'clean graffiti') in various spots around the London city centre in the early hours of Thursday.
The graffiti read, "Help End Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan," highlighting the dire human rights situation in the South Asian country.
"Men, women and children are disappearing on a daily basis in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mothers, sisters and daughters weep on the streets of Quetta every day demanding justice. Their voices are being suppressed by a blackout enforced by the military. These activities are the only way where we get to raise awareness amongst the international community," said Bhawal Mengal, a WBO campaigner.
This comes as part of a human rights awareness campaign recently initiated jointly by the WBO and BRP. The campaign focuses on the dire human rights situation of the Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Mohajir and other minority communities in the country, urging for the end of killings, torture and enforced disappearances allegedly by the Pakistani establishment.
The activists tagged pavements in front of popular tourist spots such as Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus, Marble Arch, Trafalgar Square, London Bridge and outside the BBC headquarters.
Activists used high-pressure washers and stencils to render their messages and reiterated the groups' motive "To peacefully deliver a call for help" as the organisers pointed out.
"We are dedicated to making the voices of the oppressed heard around the world, urging the international community to stand up against the violence suffered by the people of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an issue largely marginalised in the media but well reported by prominent organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch," Mengal said.
"Baloch activists will continue to speak out for human rights and freedom of expression regardless of the constant attempts by the Pakistani government to suppress the voices of those who suffer in Pakistan," the campaigner added.
The organisers of the campaign have long been engaged in efforts to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan at international platforms, organising events around Europe and in the United States and focusing on advocacy activities in the European Parliament, the US parliamentary houses, and the United Nations. (ANI)

iocl