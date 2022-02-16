Belarus ready for dialogue with Ukraine on sensitive issues

Minsk [Belarus], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Minsk is ready for a dialogue with Kiev on sensitive issues, including security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.



"We have always said that we are open for dialogue, we are ready to talk on all issues, especially on sensitive ones, which are now attracting the attention of the whole world, I mean the tense situation related to security issues, a situation that some are trying to present as an attempt at aggression from the territory of Belarus. We have always stood for dialogue," Makei told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

