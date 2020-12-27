Belarus reports 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 186,000

Minsk [Belarus], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 186,747, according to the country's health ministry.



There have been 1,498 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 166,036, the ministry added.

So far, 1,385 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, 3,924,079 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 11,496 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

