Belarus reports 1,911 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk [Belarus], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking its total count of cases to 164,059, the country's health ministry reported.



The country reported 1,658 more recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total to 141,443, the ministry added.

The death toll has gone up to 1,282 with nine more deaths in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 3,634,324 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country including 8,704 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

