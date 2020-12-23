Belarus reports 1,922 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk [Belarus], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,922 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count to 179,196, according to the country's health ministry.



There have been 2,272 more recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total to 157,079.

The ministry said 1,349 people have died of the disease in the country including eight over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, 3,827,451 tests for coronavirus have been conducted across the country, including 24,333 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

