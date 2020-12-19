Belarus reports 1,931 new COVID-19 cases

Minsk [Belarus], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 171,579, the country's health ministry reported.



There have been 2,037 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 149,353, the ministry added.

So far, 1,316 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, 3,748,073 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 29,835 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

