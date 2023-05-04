Belgium detains seven suspected of planning terror attack

Brussels [Belgium], May 4 (ANI): Seven people suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Belgium have been detained, Euro News reported citing the Federal Prosecutor's Office statement.

The suspects were detained after the Federal Judicial Police of East Flanders and an investigating judge specialised in terrorism carried out searches in West Flanders in Roeselare, Menen, Ostend, Wevelgem and Ghent, as per the news report.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office in a statement said, "Seven persons were deprived of their liberty and questioned." Nearly all the suspects are Chechen nationals belonging to a group of strong supporters of the "so-called Islamic State," Euro News reported. Three of the suspects have Belgian nationality.



The statement said, "The examining magistrate will decide at a later stage whether to bring them before him and possibly issue an arrest warrant. The possible charges are attempted terrorist assassination, participation at the activities of a terrorist group and preparation of a terrorist attack," according to Euro News report.

It further said, "All of them are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium, as per the news report. According to the statement, the exact target of the planned attack has not been determined yet. (ANI)







