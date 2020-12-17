Belgium reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases, 615,058 in total

Brussels [Belgium], December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Belgium registered on Thursday 3,636 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 615,058, the public health institute Sciensano reported.



It also reported 100 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 18,278.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said last week that Belgium's COVID-19 figures will be good enough for current restrictions to be eased "in mid-January."

Meanwhile, the situation is still serious, he told VTM News, adding that any decision needs to be based on figures, and the end-of-year period is a sensitive one. (ANI/Xinhua)

