Berlin supplies Kyiv with enough weapons: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Berlin [Germany], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kyiv with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries if there is no escalation.

Earlier this week, German media reported, citing Ukrainian official sources, that Ukrainian diplomats had asked Berlin several times since June to step up arms supplies but to no avail.

"Germany has been supplying Ukraine with a large number of weapons. It is important to mention, that we are continuing the regular deliveries, it is a very effective armament," Scholz said during the open house day at his office in Berlin.



The top official also said that the upcoming arms deliveries will include the Cobra radar system and the IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled) air defence systems.

He added that Germany will assist Ukraine as long as it is necessary but "the main principle" is that there should be no escalation of the conflict.

Berlin has signalled that it is running low on weapons and will help supply Kyiv with German-made hardware and munitions sourced from partner countries. Norway and Estonia supplied Ukraine with German weapons from their arsenals in July. (ANI/Sputnik)

