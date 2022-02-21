Biden, Putin accepted 'the principle' of summit proposed by Macron amid Ukraine situation: Elysee Palace

Paris [France], February 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on the principle of a summit proposed by France President Emmanuel Macron to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe, Elysee Palace said.

The development came after Macron held telephonic calls with Putin twice in the day and also spoke with Biden on the Ukraine situation.

According to a release by Elysee on Sunday, President Macron "proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe."

Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit, read the statement. The statement further said that the substance of such a summit will have to be prepared by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on February 24.

However, it can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine, the statement said further.

As per the release by Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of the French Republic, the French President will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron spoke with Biden and Putin on the Ukraine situation.

Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin also had an in-depth discussion of the developments around Ukraine as well as developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, said Kremlin in its statement on Sunday.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Russia has also warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kyiv may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. (ANI)