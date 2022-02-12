Biden-Putin phone call to take place Saturday: Peskov

Moscow [Russia], February 12 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday, local media reported quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Indeed, the US side has asked for a conversation with President Putin, and tomorrow evening, Moscow time, the two presidents are scheduled to have a conversation," the Kremlin spokesman said, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Peskov stressed that "the request was preceded by a written appeal from the US side."



The White House announced earlier in the day that Biden would hold a telephone call with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.

Meanwhile, the US is calling on all Americans in Ukraine to leave in the next 24 to 48 hours, National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan said.

"We want to be crystal clear on this point. Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours," Sullivan said, according to CNN.

He said that if Americans stay they "are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave and no prospect of a US Military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion."

The National Security Adviser was speaking during a White House press briefing amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine. He also said that there is a credible prospect that Russian Military action in Ukraine would take place even before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics. (ANI)

