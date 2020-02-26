Billboards reading 'Stop Human Rights Abuse of Pashtuns by Pakistan Army' put up in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], Feb 26 (ANI): Billboards have been put up across Geneva informing about an exposition on "Stop Human Rights Abuse of Pashtuns by Pakistan Army".

The development comes after human rights activist Manzoor Pashteen, who is the leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), was arrested overnight on January 27 and tried for sedition, criminal conspiracy, attacking Pakistan's sovereignty, and promoting ethnic hatred by the Pakistani government.

The exposition will be held to urge the UN to take action to stop the human rights abuse of Pashtuns. It will showcase the plight of the ones who are being detained and tortured to death in the custody or subjected to enforced disappearances, as well as young women and girls, who are facing rape and sexual harassment at the hands of the Pakistan Army.

Since the September 11 attacks, the Pakistan government is carrying out brutal policies against the Pashtuns under the name of the global fight against terrorism.

These practices include torture, enforced disappearance, and arbitrary detention as well as hostage-taking. Moreover, the Pakistan Army has used disproportionate force, killed and bombed the villages where the majority are Pashtuns.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also known to have close ties with the military. Since, the country's general elections, several journalists and activists have been targetted, silenced and detained for criticising the armed forces. (ANI)

