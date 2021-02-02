BioNTech to produce 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 amid surge in global demand

Mainz [Germany], February 2 (ANI): German biotechnology company BioNTech is planning to produce two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 because of the increase in global demand, the company has said in a statement.

"In order to respond to an increased global demand, we plan to manufacture two billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 by expanding the previously expected output of 1.3 billion doses by more than 50 per cent," the company said in a press release.

"We are on track to scale-up our manufacturing capacities," the statement said.



The company, which developed the vaccine with US-based pharma Pfizer, said the modification of production processes at Pfizer's facility in Puurs, Belgium, had been successfully completed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 103,409,402 Covid-19 cases have been recorded globally with over 2,237,973 deaths. (ANI)

