Black Day to be observed in Netherlands to mark Pakistan's 'invasion' of J-K in 1947

The Hague [Netherlands], October 22 (ANI): A Black Day will be observed and protest held on Friday near the Pakistani embassy in the Netherlands against the "invasion" of Jammu and Kashmir nearly over 70 years back, said Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 in a press release.

"The protest will take place on 22 October 2021 at 10 30 am in front of The Peace Palace, Carniegieplein 2 2517 KJ, The Hague, Pakistani refugees, Bangladeshi, Afghani and HR supports will walk towards the Pakistani Embassy Amaliastraat 8, 2514 JC The Hague, and protest minorities heavily prosecuted in Pakistan," the committee said.

It further said that Pakistan had "invaded Kashmir" on October 22, 1947, and brought in its wake horrifying stories of "mass plunder and vandalism".



"On this Black Day, we come forward to raise awareness about the sentiments of human rights against minorities," the release stated.

Stressing the urgent need to highlight the issue, the Committee said that the minorities need to be saved from various extreme human rights abuses.

When "Pakistan invaded Kashmir" over 70 years back, the Committee said thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla. (ANI)

