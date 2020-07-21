Blasts heard at site where bus seized by armed man in Ukraine's Lutsk

Kiew [Ukraine], July 21 (Sputnik/ANI): Blasts were heard at the site where an armed man seized a bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, a correspondent for Ukraine's Channel 24 reported on Tuesday.

"About 20 minutes ago, three blasts were heard. One of them was an explosion and other suspicious pops. The military, when they were next to me, said that it was a sound allegedly from a grenade. A smoke cloud was visible," he said.

According to the UNN news agency, the explosions occurred at about 15:20 Moscow time (12:20 GMT).

According to the agency, the terrorist threw an unidentified explosive device from the bus. The device then exploded. Nobody was hurt.

An armed man seized a bus on Tuesday with around 20 hostages in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk, the regional police department said. (Sputnik/ANI)

