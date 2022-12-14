Blasts heard in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district: City Mayor

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 14 (ANI): Blasts were heard in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, city mayor Vitaly Klichko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, reported TASS.

"Explosions in the capital's Shevchenkovsky district," the mayor wrote.

According to TASS, an air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital at 05:55 (06:55 Moscow time). Sirens also went off in the Kyiv, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.

The Shevchenkivskyi district is located in Kyiv's central part. There are 71 enterprises in the district's industrial complex.

The Ukrainian President in his address on Tuesday said: "In 293 days of this terrible war, the very developments created opportunities for various countries and leaders to show themselves and to find their function in the protection of what all of us in the world value anyway."

"And I am grateful to you, dear friends, for the fact that New Zealand was one of the first to start supporting Ukraine in the struggle for independence and justice," he said.

"Various dictators and aggressors always do not realize that the strength of the free world is not that someone is big and accumulated missiles, but that everyone knows how to unite and act decisively, sincerely, and that everyone makes their unique contribution to the common cause," he added.



Darkness gripped Ukraine's Odesa on Saturday as over 1.5 million people in the port city were left without electricity amid dipping temperatures after the energy facilities were hit, Al Jazeera reported.

During his nightly address, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation is very difficult in the port city of Odesa as the energy facilities might take months to get repaired.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Odesa was left without electricity after two energy facilities in the area were attacked by drones built in Iran during the continuing conflict, causing damage to the energy infrastructure.

According to officials, during the early hours of Saturday, Russian strikes struck important transmission lines and machinery, reported Al Jazeera.

Only critical infrastructure, including hospitals and maternity wards, had access to electricity, the authorities said.

At least three people were killed and six injured in a missile strike launched by Russia in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, CNN reported. The strike comes amid the ongoing attacks from Russia targeting critical energy infrastructure across the country.

The infrastructure facility in Kyiv was hit in the afternoon, according to the city's mayor.

"One of the infrastructure facilities of the capital was hit," Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram, warning residents to stay in air raid shelters, reported CNN. Ukrainian air defence systems were "working in the region," according to Oleksii Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region. (ANI)

