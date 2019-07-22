BNM delegation meets UK lawmaker, raises concern over human rights situation in Balochistan

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): A delegation of Baloch National Movement (BNM) UK zone met a member of the United Kingdom parliament and raised concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

The delegation, headed by BNM UK zone president Hakeem Wadhela, met Labour MP and Shadow Communities Minister Stephen Morgan in Portsmouth, England, on Saturday (local time).

The delegation discussed the human rights issues faced by the people of Balochistan and appealed Morgan to raise the issue in the UK parliament. The illegal deportation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of Baloch activist Rashid Hussain to Pakistan was also raised at the meeting.

The UK MP assured that he will raise the issues with his colleagues and related authorities. (ANI)