Boat explosion in Southeastern France leaves 3 injured

Paris [France], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Three people sustained wounds as a result of a powerful blast on a ship in the French port of Hyeres, French media reported on Saturday.



One of the victims, who received severe burn injuries, was taken to a hospital in the city of Toulon, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

The vessel reportedly exploded during refuelling. According to the emergency services of the Var department, firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The burning ship was towed far from the Mediterranean port to prevent the flames from spreading to other boats. Notably, two nearby sailing ships were damaged. (ANI/Sputnik)

