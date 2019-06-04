Boeing 737 makes emergency landing at Moscow's Vnukovo airport

Moscow [Russia], Jun 4 (ANI): A Boeing 737 aircraft with 101 people on board, made an emergency landing at Vnukovo airport here on Tuesday.

The plane was en route to the German capital, Berlin, Sputnik reported while quoting sources from the emergency service.

This comes after several countries grounded Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed over 346 people within six months.

The US Federal Aviation Administration recently revealed that some of the parts used in Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may be improperly manufactured. (ANI)

