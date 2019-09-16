Rubina Greenwood, Chairperson, World Sindhi Congress, speaking to ANI in Geneva on Monday. Photo/ANI
Rubina Greenwood, Chairperson, World Sindhi Congress, speaking to ANI in Geneva on Monday. Photo/ANI

Booking a Hindu school teacher in false blasphemy case is politically motivated: World Sindhi Congress chairperson Rubina

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:16 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): Sindhi activists have said that the Hindu school principal who was booked in a false blasphemy case was "politically motivated" and this case is linked to "our overall systematic suppression and bullying of Hindu Sindhis in the region."
Rubina Greenwood, Chairperson of World Sindhi Congress, told ANI: "We feel this is a deliberate and motivated incident to distract the people of Sindh from important issues such as Karachi going to the federal government."
Greenwood said the move is "fully politically motivated. This case is linked to our overall systematic suppression and bullying of Hindu Sindhis."
She asked how can a 15-year-old student could accuse a professor, who is extremely respectable in the Muslim Sindhi community as well as the Hindu community in the region.
Demonstrations began in Ghotki town of Sindh on Saturday after an FIR was filed against Notal Mal, the school teacher, belonging to the minority Hindu community, by Abdul Aziz Rajput, who alleged the principal had committed blasphemy, Dawn reported.
Following this, protesters took to the streets and demanded the arrest of the principal and issued a call for a shutter-down strike.
Several videos of stick-wielding protesters had gone viral on social media on Sunday, in which they were seen desecrating a Hindu temple and damaging the school where the alleged incident occurred.
Lakhu Luhana, secretary-general of the World Sindhi Congress, said, "This is a very very sad issue. This is a systematic design by Pakistan."
Luhana further noted that Sindh produces around 70 per cent of gas in Pakistan and some of the largest gas fields are in Ghotki itself. In addition, a large Hindu Sindhi community also resides here.
"They want to create a situation of fear and coerce them to leave. This is a part of their nefarious design. As a result lot of damages have been done as a result of these design," he added.
The incident has come at a time when Pakistan has been ranting up its diabolic rhetoric of the so-called mistreatment of minorities in India, particularly Muslims, ever since New Delhi decided to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions.
In Pakistan, religious persecution of minority communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians are regularly reported.
Recently, Baldev Kumar, a former MLA from Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said that minorities are not safe in Pakistan. Baldev is in India along with his family to seek political asylum. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:25 IST

Geneva: Activist condemns Pak's brutalities on people of PoK,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal treatment meted to the people of PoK and said the organisation will raise the issue at all international forums, UN to expose Islamabad's "real face".

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:09 IST

Oil prices surged after Saudi attack disrupts global supply

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 16 (ANI): Oil prices have spiked after a weekend attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis caused disruption to the global supply of crude for some time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:35 IST

Mongolia President Battulga on 5-day long visit India from Sept 19

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, will pay a visit to India from September 19 to 23, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:26 IST

Pak to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9, airport-like...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan will inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 9, just two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Atif Majeed, Pakistan's Project Director on the corridor, said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:30 IST

India launches PhD fellowship programme for ASEAN students in IITs

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday launched the PhD fellowship programme in IITs for ASEAN students.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:47 IST

Pak PM knows about Uighur issue, but remains mum on it: World...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress on Monday came down heavily on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "double standards" and turning a blind eye towards the issue concerning the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China, saying it is a matter of shame that Islamabad wa

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:22 IST

Activists expose Pak over human rights violations in Sindh,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): The Baloch, Sindhi, and Kashmiri activists have named and shamed Pakistan for violating human rights during the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:29 IST

FIR against students for raising slogans against Imran Khan at...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Sep 16 (ANI): A first information report (FIR) report has been registered against students and youth for raising slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his rally here last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:11 IST

27 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 16 (ANI): At least 27 Indian pilgrims were injured when a bus overturned at the Prithivi Highway in Western Nepal on Monday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:10 IST

Blast targets university students in Ghazni, 1 killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 16 (ANI): At least one person was killed and five others suffered injuries in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast that targeted university students in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, the police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:44 IST

Ashes of Hindus in Pakistan await immersion in Ganga

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Marked and stored sometimes for years at the only cremation ground in Karachi, the ashes of over Hundred Pakistani Hindus await to be immersed in the River Ganges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:05 IST

Slovenia: President Kovind receives ceremonial welcome in Ljubljana

Ljubljana [Slovenia], Sept 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind received a ceremonial welcome in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana upon his arrival in the city on Monday.

Read More
iocl